Karen Lee Vialle

Karen Lee Vialle Obituary
Karen Lee Vialle Karen Lee Vialle, 76, passed away on July 21, 2019. Karen was a native of Tacoma, the daughter of Leo and Arline Ristvet and is survived by her husband of 50 years, Marvin; sons Craig (wife Anna) Robert and grandchildren Kadence, Roman and Abel. She is also survived by her brother Byron (wife Linda), sister Phyllis, and foster son Marvin Owens. Karen dedicated her professional life to public service, including teaching, elected office as a Tacoma City Councilmember and the first woman to be elected Mayor of Tacoma. She also served as a school board director, and in non-profit management. Her passion was helping the children of Tacoma and her greatest pleasure was spending time with her grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at on 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3 in Tacoma at the University of Puget Sound's Kilworth Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Greater Metro Parks Foundation scholarship in memory of Karen Vialle. 4702 So. 19th St, Tacoma WA 98405; or www.metroparksfooundation.org/vialle-fund
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 30, 2019
