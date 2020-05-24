Karen Lundvick Lankford Karen was born 8/24/1938 in Mason County, WA. She passed peacefully with family present on 05/04/2020 in Tacoma, WA. Karen graduated from Stadium High School in 1956, and attended the U of W where she was a member of Kapa Alpha Theta. Karen was a volunteer for many years at Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, and The Lillian Shotwell Orthopedic Guild. Karen had a life long love of reading, and working crosswords. She also enjoyed spending time with her many close friends. Karen is survived by her 3 sons: Charles Meyer III, his wife Meghan and their daughter Emma; Mark Meyer; and Todd Lankford and his wife Suzanne. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the Lillian Shotwell Orthopedic Guild. A Celebration of Life is to be held at a later date.



