Karen (Christy) Patchin Karen passed peacefully at home February 1, 2019, after a five-year courageous battle with Adrenal Cordical Cancer. Her determination to be a long-time survivor, her positive attitude and quick wit will be missed by all. Karen was born to Evelyn and James Christy on April 19, 1956, and was the youngest of six children. She grew up in University Place and graduated from Curtis High School. She was married to Michael Patchin for 42 years and had one son, Eric. They settled in Eureka, CA, where she worked for Humboldt County, retiring after 20 years to work in the business that she and Mike started. Karen is survived by her husband, Michael, her beloved son, Eric, and five brother and sisters: Barbara Garnes, Tacoma, WA, Bill Chrsity, Lacey, WA, Shirley Tate, Roseburg, OR., Linda Erickson, Lakewood, WA and Al Christy, Choctaw, OK. Also surviving are many friends and relatives that she cherished. Services will be at the Embassy Church, Eureka, CA, 11:00am, Feburary 23, 2019.

