Karen S. Fennell Karen S. Fennell, age 72, passed away peacefully in her University Place home on July 6, 2020. She fought a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Buffalo, NY to Olivia and Ed, and grew up in Depew, NY. She graduated from the D'Youville College of Nursing, and then started her life of service to the community. First, as a nurse in the US Army, and then transferred to the US Air Force. Karen was a community health RN for the Tacoma Pierce County Health Department for 25 years. There, she helped women obtain testing resources for breast and cervical cancer. In retirement, Karen enjoyed volunteering her time at the Curran Apple Orchard Park, gardening, traveling, quilting, and visits from her granddaughters. (No so much the rides in the red jalopy.) Karen is survived by her husband of 49 years, Reg, and her children, Nate and Abbie. She was the loving and proud grandma of Sydney, Ava, and Violet. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at New Tacoma Cemetery, 9221 Chambers Creek Road West, University Place, WA 98467. Instead of flowers, the family asks that donation be made in her name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org
.