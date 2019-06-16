|
|
Karilyn Jean Lowe Karilyn Jean Lowe, 84, passed away May 29, 2019. Karilyn was preceded in death by son James in infancy, a granddaughter, and 4 great grandchildren. Left to cherish her memories are her spouse of 65 years, Eddie, their 6 daughters, 2 sisters, 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren, relatives and friends. The family would like to thank: Franciscan Hospice and Puget Sound Home Health for their kindness shown. Please visit www.mountainviewtacoma.com and search for Lowe to leave notes and see pictures.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 16, 2019