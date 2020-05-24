Karl J. Anderson The flag flies at half-staff for Karl J. Anderson, who passed away all too soon on May 9, 2020 from congestive heart failure. He was 78. Born in Philadelphia, PA, his parents moved the family to Tacoma in 1951. Karl graduated from Shawnigan Lake School in British Columbia and then attended the University of Washington, earning a BS in Civil Engineering and a MBA. After a brief stint with the Boeing Company, Karl joined the US Navy and served for three years, including a tour of duty in Vietnam as a Seabee. In 1970 he married Christine Earnest. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Karl joined Concrete Technology Corporation, the pioneering prestressed concrete firm founded in 1951 by his father and uncle, Arthur and Thomas Anderson. During his 50 years with the company, Karl served as Marketing Manager, Senior Vice President, and Chairman of the Board. Karl was well-known in the Tacoma community for his civic and philanthropic activities. He was active in professional engineering organizations and served on dozens of community based nonprofit boards, bringing his out of the box thinking and "can do" philosophy to anyone who would listen. Karl played a pivotal role in the negotiations which led to the Puyallup Land Claims Settlement. He was also a key member of the South Puget Sound Higher Education Council that played an essential role in the establishment of the University of Washington Tacoma branch campus in 1990. And he was the man who gave the MV Kalakala a blessing ceremony then brought her to her final resting place in 2015. Karl had a passion for helping local nonprofit organizations. While too many to list, a few of those he was involved with include: Boys and Girls Clubs of Pierce County; Pt. Defiance Zoo and Aquarium; TAG Theatre; American Leadership Forum Class 1; and Board President of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce. He established the Friends of Independent Schools and Better Education fund, the Willie Stewart Community Service Scholarship and the St. Robert Bellarmine Fund. More recently, Karl presented lectures at the UWT Milgard School of Business. He treasured the opportunity to share his life and business philosophy with the students. He was also actively involved with: Northwest Sinfonietta; the Tacoma's Sister Cities/Cienfuegos program; and LeMay American's Car Museum. Karl did not seek nor want public recognition of his community commitments however, he received them anyway. Recent awards he received are the City of Destiny Lifetime Service Award, Rotary 8 Community Service Award, and the UWT Milgard School of Business Lifetime Achievement Business Leadership Award. In his private life, Karl loved working in his fruit and vegetable garden, fishing, backpacking in the Olympics, tournament bridge, jigsaw puzzles, the ever-present cribbage board, and playing with his grandchildren. Karl is predeceased by his parents, Arthur R. and Barbara B. Anderson, and his sister Elisabeth Zerzan (Terry). He is survived by his wife of 50 years Christine; son David (Sonja) Anderson, and daughters Rebecca (Thom) Fountain, and Jennifer Anderson (Guillaume Dutilh); 5 grandchildren; siblings Martha (Jerry) Nelson, Richard (Melissa) Anderson and Deborah Anderson; plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues. In light of the current restrictions related to the Coronavirus, no gatherings can be planned at this time. If you would like to help celebrate his life, consider getting actively involved with or making a donation to one of Karl's favorite local nonprofit organizations. Remember Karl's advice to us all - "get engaged in the pursuit of happiness."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store