Katharyne "Kitti" Marye Hamilton 07/16/1935 to 08/29/2020 Kitti was born in Olympia, Washington on July 16, 1935 to Mark and Madelon Hamilton. She graduated from Aquinas Academy in 1953. She married Shelby Cocke in 1956 and the marriage ended in 1975. She earned a degree in Education from the University of Puget Sound in 1977. Eight children were born to her, Mark (Betty), Brett, Jonathon, Dana (Pam), Douglas, Michelle (David), Anne (Mike) and Michel. She is survived by nine grandchildren. Rui, Chelsea (Pete), Isabella, Michel, Carter, Madison, David, Cameron, and Catherine Rose. Two great grandchildren also survive her; Christian and Stella. She also leaves her brother Walter, and her life-long friends, Betty McLain and Janet Bentley. Her life was spent with children; raising her own and establishing two private schools and three day care centers. One of her centers was among the first nineteen in the country to earn accreditation from the National Academy for the Education of the Young Child in 1983. She was an advocate for children. She loved to laugh, play Scrabble, watch Jeopardy, and visit Hawaii. Christmas Eve was time for a spectacular feast prepared by her for her family. She appreciated all the help given by her friend, Bill, through the years. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Mark, her beloved Aunt Florence. Burial in Calvary cemetery. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com
