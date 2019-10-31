Home

Katherine Dodge Katherine Ann Dodge, 95, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother died on October 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. She was born near Asher, OK and lived in Oklahoma, New Mexico and California. In recent years she lived in Port Orchard, Fircrest and DuPont. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer L. Dodge. She is survived by her daughters, Maria Kay Sampson, Jana Rae Perrin, and her son, Leonard Dale Love, six grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Burial will be at Mt Tahoma National Cemetery on October 30th. Memorial service will be on Saturday, November 2nd at 1 pm at Sunset Bible Church, 7909 40th St W, University Place, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 31, 2019
