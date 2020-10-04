Reverend Dr. Katherine Elizabeth Schmidtke (Kaer)
September 30, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Glory, Glory!
Reverend Dr. Katherine Elizabeth Schmidtke (Kaer) was born on February 23, 1934 and entered Heaven September 30, 2020.
Katherine was born in Toledo, Oregon to William Edward Kaer and Esther Florence Gibbs. She lived in Oregon and Washington, graduating from what are now Olympia High School and the University of Puget Sound. She received her Masters of Arts Education and a Doctor of Biblical Studies in Biblical Counseling. Katherine was an ordained Assembly of God Pastor. She served at Life Center in Tacoma as the Director of Evangelism and Small Groups and through her own ministries of Lion of Judah, World Impact, and Chambers Creek Christian Center.
Kathy loved to worship our Lord Jesus Christ, pray for people, and dance!
She joins her husband Palmer in Heaven and is survived by her sons, Stan (Mary) and Ken (Judy), beloved grandma to five children and four great-grandchildren with more to come.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Tim 4:7
The family is grateful to the Weatherly Inn for their loving care of Katherine.
Public viewing times are Wednesday, October 7 and Thursday, October 8 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at New Tacoma Funeral Home, 9212 Chambers Creek Road West, University Place WA 98467. Visit the Online Guest Book at www.newtacoma.com
to share your Katherine stories and view the tribute to this amazing woman and "A friend of the King".
Private Graveside.