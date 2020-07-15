Katherine H. Paul "Chickie" Born 3-13-40 a lifetime resident of Tacoma passed away at home comforted by the love of her family. Chickie was a strong beautiful and proud Puyallup Tribal Member. She worked hard as a single mom from the fields in Puyallup to BJs bingo and EQC before becoming a small business owner. If you got to work with her or got to know her you were blessed. Know that she enjoyed meeting you. Caring for others was her way. After raising her children, she helped to raise her grandchildren and cared for her great grandchildren. Her greatest joy was taking care of her babies, along with everyone else's babies. Chickie enjoyed working in the garden with her babies while listening to Elvis. She loved Elvis. She loved Native Culture and her people. Enjoyed the Pow-Wows and the fireworks. Visiting Boom City and cooking for her Tulalip family. Visiting other reservations and watching her babies play in sporting events. She was so proud. Proceeding her on her journey are her brothers Ervin Hansen, Skip Tougaw, Dempsy Tougaw, Louie Raub, Viola Squally, Maryann Hohn, Son Matthew (Buzzy) Paul, and great niece Justine Bellue and her grandsons Matthew LaFountaine Jr, Yuttana Sou. Chickie is survived by her sister Agnes "Mitzi" Todd, children Toni K Paul (Stacy), Nadine M Perry (Joey), Jesse D Paul (Shawnna), grandchildren Anthony E Paul (Nicole), Melissa D Paul (Jevon), Lisa D Paul (Tony), Anthony LaFountaine (Daniel), Isaac LaFountaine (Rhianan) Nadine A Paul, Joseph Perry (Mary), Jess Paul, Austin Paul (Layla), her great grandchildren, Cashis LaFountaine, Cabe LaFountaine, Isaac LaFountaine Jr, Giselle K Paul, Anthony Paul Jr, King Paul, Amara jo Paul, Amelia LaFountaine. Many special nephews and nieces that she loved very much.



