Kathleen Anne (Frederick-Arnold) Larsen Sept. 3, 1928 April 24, 2019 Kathleen (known affectionately as "Kutzer") was the youngest child of Charles and Alma (Renslow) Larsen. The family, including brothers Reuben and Leonard and sister Borghild Scholl, all deceased, had moved from Clay County in Minnesota to Tacoma just one year before Kathleen was born. She grew up in Tacoma, graduating from Stadium High School in 1947, but had fond memories of summer holidays surrounded by cousins on the Ulen farm of her grandparents, Ole and Bergit (Brenna) Renslow. She met her future husband, Richard Frederick, when she was just 15. Six years of relentless courting finally paid off for Richard when she agreed to marry him in 1949. They had four children together: Steven Richard, who died in 2005; Michael Wayne, who lives with wife Becca in North Bend; Gregory Scott, who lives with wife Wanda in Seattle; and Jennifer Lynn, who lives with husband John Sowers in Spokane. Kathleen was also a proud and attentive grandparent and great grandparent. Richard's work took the family from Tacoma to Houston in 1960, where Jennifer was born, from Houston to Charlotte in 1963, from Charlotte to Seattle 1965, and from Seattle to Los Angeles in 1970. They completed the circle by returning to Tacoma in 1972. Richard died in 1978. In 1980 Kathleen married Gordon Arnold, the widower of a dear friend. When Gordy died in 1991, Kathleen moved from Tacoma to the family's vacation property on Treasure Island which held many of her happiest memories. For the past several years she had been living in Seattle, looked after by her children and many wonderful and affectionate caregivers. Kathleen maintained close and life-long relationships with her extended family and childhood friends too numerous to mention. Per her wishes, her remains have been interred beside Richard's in the New Tacoma Cemetery. The family encourages you to share your memories of Kathleen by leaving a message at Legacy.com.

