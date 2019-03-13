|
Kathleen Bourne Kathleen Bourne, age 78, passed away peacefully at her Puyallup, WA home of 50 years on Friday March 1, 2019. She was born to the late Edwin and Alena Wise November 22 nd , 1941 in Centralia, WA. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 39 years, Raymond Bourne; children, Kimberly Utikal, Daniel Whitmire, Patrick Prince, Ellen Marshal, Jennifer Bourne, Christine Bourne Kroll, Bruce Bourne; nephew, Lance Wise; thirteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Her two brothers, Jerrold Wise, Eugene (Bud) Wise, and eldest son, Andrew Whitmire preceded her in death. Services held at Sumner-Voiles Funeral Chapel, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 13, 2019