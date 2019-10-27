|
Kathleen Cummings Kathleen Ann Cummings passed away unexpectedly Oct 11th at Fircrest School in Shoreline after a recent move from Rainier School in Buckley, where she had resided for the past 58 years. She was born January 28th 1949 in Tacoma and was the second child of Marjorie and Adolph Cummings. She was well loved by her grandparents Gertrude and William Henderson as well as her mother as they devoted much of their time to her care before she went to live at Rainier. Kathleen made headlines as a 7 year old, when she went missing and was found hours later stuck in the mud of a brook in Old Town. She suffered mild exposure and had a 90 degree temperature when she was found. Kathleen was preceded in death by her devoted mother Marjorie, father Adolph, brother Mike & sister Marilyn. She leaves behind her sister Patricia Bliss (David), brother in law Gordon Howins, six cousins, three nieces and numerous grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Services at the Garden Chapel Mountain View Funeral Home Friday, November 8th 11:00 am.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 27, 2019