Kathleen Isom Kathleen W Isom a longtime resident of Albany Oregon passed away on March 13th 2020. Kathy was born in Portland, Oregon in 1942. She attended Franklin High School and Portland State University and was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority. Kathy worked her entire career in the forest products industry in the field of transportation both domestic and international. Kathy Retired in 1995 from Weyerhaeuser Company's Corporate Headquarters in Federal Way, Washington as Director of Marine Transportation. After retirement she and her husband Jim volunteered for six years at Weyerhaeuser's Forest Learning Center on Mt. St. Helens. They also traveled extensively in their motor home covering the western half of the United States. Kathy is survived by her children Lesley St. Pierre and Christopher Watkins and her step children Craig Isom, Jeanette Mack and Jeff Isom along with 7 grandchildren.



