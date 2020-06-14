Kathryn Hayward Kathryn M. Hayward passed away peacefully at her home on June 2, 2020 at the age of 96. Beautiful to the day she died. Katie was born in 1924-the first child born in a hospital in Sheldon, Iowa. She was raised in Tacoma where she, her mother and brother survived the Depression. Katie was a proud graduate of Stadium High, the Castle of Higher Learning, where she met her husband-to-be. She attended U of W, joined Alpha Phi Sorority and graduated in 3-years while working for both United Airlines and the ROTC. In 1948 she married her wounded war hero (Battle of the Bulge), D. Robert Hayward, a WSU Cougar. Katie and Bob's love affair lasted for the next 72 years. She raised 3 sons in Tacoma, including 2 diabetics. Her attention to detail insured that diabetes would never take either of them. In 1975, Bob was diagnosed with Celiac disease. Katie learned to cook gluten-free way before it was cool. The family moved to Mercer Island in 1970 where she hosted family, friends and countless sons' friends for the next 46-years of laughter, epicurean delights and pickle-ball. She was honored to have been elected Women's Captain at Broadmoor Country Club where she and Bob spent much of their time. In addition to many other volunteer efforts, she was most proud of her 12-years of fundraising efforts for the R. H. Williams Endowed Chair at the U of W Medical Schoolinternationally recognized for diabetic research and treatment. In the last few years, she particularly enjoyed playing Bridge and knitting with her new friends at Mirabella. She is survived by her husband, Bob, her sons Tom (Sara)-Bainbridge Island and John (Ruth)-Eugene, grandchildren Boe (Sophie), Caroline (Robin)-both of San Francisco, Charlotte-St. Louis, Tom-Eugene, Gretchen (Dustin)-Ballard and Willie-West Seattle. She leaves 6.5 great grandchildren 6 in San Francisco and .5 in Ballard. Katie and Bob lost their son, Jeff, in 2003. Katie was an incomparable daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. While her life was robust with individual achievements, her love of family and friends will endure as not only her greatest accomplishment but one we should each admire and strive for. Service to be scheduled when safe.



