Kathryn "Lucy" Jamison Monday, March 16, 2020 our loving mother, joined the love of her life, Robert Thomas Jamison with the Lord Jesus in heaven. She was 95. She leaves behind seven children Tom (Pat), Dick (Cindy), Larry (Lina), Jeanine, John (Mary), Joyce (Bill), Julie (Darren), 22 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, sister, Dorothy Kilcup, a host of nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bob of 75 1/2 years, parents, John & Helen Coyne, brothers, Don and Jim Coyne, daughter Christine Jamison, granddaughter Kaelie Jamison and son-in-law, Jason Pustek. Lucy's husband and family were her greatest treasure! Her love was unconditional and constant. The life lessons that she instilled in us will be held in our hearts forever. She was the epitome of a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a proud member of Sacred Heart and St. John of the Woods Catholic Church. She was a member of the Altar Society, Women's Club, Mother's Club and Young Ladies Institute. She cherished her roles as homemaker and Asst. Mgr. at Fabricland. Our heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional, loving care of St. Anthony's Place Adult Family Home and forTawnia RN of the Franciscan Hospice Team. Funeral Mass & Celebration of Life will be determined once social gatherings are permitted.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 26, 2020.
