Oakwood Hill Funeral Home
5210 South Alder Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
(253) 473-2900
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakwood Hill Cemetery
5210 S Alder Street
Tacoma, WA
Kathryn Kenyon Walston


1920 - 2019
Kathryn Kenyon Walston Obituary
GRANNY "K" Kathryn Kenyon Walston Nov 8th,1920 - Sept 1st, 2019 Preceeded in death by husband Joe McRay Walston, June 17th, 1996, and great grandson Javohn Alex Ramone Holmes 2002. Survived by: son Jim Walston and daughter Antonea (Toni) Holmes. Grand children: Toby Gaylen Holmes, Andy Reed Holmes (Brenda Holmes) Jayme Jo Holmes. Great Grandchildren: Andy (Arquedia), Emily, Cameron and Emah. Great Great Granddaughter: Va'aleia (Jan 2020) special friends Tomas Lopez, Linda Glavanits and many close friends and cousins to which all knew her by Granny or K. It was her time to leave all of us and return to be with the love of her life Grandpa Joe. She will forever be missed by so many, but we all find comfort knowing they are together again. Funeral: Monday September 16th, 2019 at 11am at Oakwood Hill Cemetery 5210 S Alder Street Tacoma WA 98409
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 14, 2019
