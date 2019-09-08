Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Lucile (Casey) Barber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Lucile (Casey) Barber Obituary
Kathryn "Casey" Lucile Barber Kathryn "Casey" Lucile Barber was born February 24, 1933, in Rockford, Illinois to Opal and Roy Chase. She graduated from Clover Park High School and the University of Hawaii. She married Robert E. Barber on December 17, 1965. They had one daughter, Stacey Mondeck. Kathryn was employed by the Social Security Administration. She enjoyed gardening and reading, loved cats and horses, and also belonged to a book club. She passed away on July 13, 2019. There will be no funeral services per her request.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.