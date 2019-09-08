|
Kathryn "Casey" Lucile Barber Kathryn "Casey" Lucile Barber was born February 24, 1933, in Rockford, Illinois to Opal and Roy Chase. She graduated from Clover Park High School and the University of Hawaii. She married Robert E. Barber on December 17, 1965. They had one daughter, Stacey Mondeck. Kathryn was employed by the Social Security Administration. She enjoyed gardening and reading, loved cats and horses, and also belonged to a book club. She passed away on July 13, 2019. There will be no funeral services per her request.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 8, 2019