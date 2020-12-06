Kathryn Zimmerman

November 8, 2020

Gig Harbor, Washington - Kathryn Louise Zimmerman of Gig Harbor, 70, peacefully passed away November 8th, 2020.

The Daughter of Gordon and Gloria MacDonald, Kathy was born March 26th 1950 in Seattle WA, and was the eldest of 5 children.

Kathy was an accomplished golfer, world traveler and bookkeeper in her family owned Pharmacy, Costless in Purdy, WA. A selfless mother/wife, Kathy spent many years carpooling her kids from rural Longbranch, WA to their various sporting events around Pierce County.

After raising her children, Kathy traveled to Asia, then Europe often with family researching her ancestors while enjoying new cultures.

Kathy is survived by Husband of 50 years, Don Zimmerman; Brother Marty(Lisa) MacDonald; sister Leslie(Don) Wagner; 3 children, Julie, Bryce and Drew(Allison) Zimmerman; as well as 8 Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John(Becky) MacDonald; Sister Mary MacDonald, Nephew's Andrew and David MacDonald.

A private service was held at Haven of Rest on Nov. 29th.

Donations in Kathy's memory can be made to:

Village Community Services, 3210 Smokey Pt. Dr. Suite #200 Arlington, WA 98223.





