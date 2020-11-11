1/1
Kathy (Wilson) Johnson
November 2, 2020
Edgewood, Washington - Kathy was the sun that her family orbited around. Born in Tacoma to Harvey and Margaret Wilson; passed away peacefully in Puyallup, November 2, 2020 at the age of 75.
She leaves behind her husband Fred of 57 years, whom she met in junior high school.
She is survived by five children, Liz (Cary) Harlow, Selena Youngman, Cindy (Steve) Platt, Fred (Lisa) Johnson and John (Jae) Johnson. Blessed with thirteen grandchildren who adored her - Brooke Harlow, Tallen Youngman, Carlyn (Alex) Hannum, Stephen Platt, McKenzie Youngman, Fred Johnson, Dakota Platt, Victoria Youngman, Allison Johnson, Saige Johnson, Alexandria Youngman, Logan Johnson and Nathan Johnson. She is survived by a brother, Harvey (Sally) Wilson, and sister, Marlene (Chris) Ferguson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1963 and kept in close contact with many friends, including Margaret Craft and her best friend Nancy McGinnis, of sixty-three years. She worked as a telephone operator for Pacific NW Bell for twenty seven years and retired from AT&T in 1993.
She was an avid Seahawks and Mariners fan. She traveled all over the world with family and friends. Her many gatherings at the home overlooking Puyallup were what she, and everyone close to her, lived for. She was generous with her time, her love and all her worldly possessions.
Her wishes were no services to be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her name.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 11, 2020.
9 entries
November 9, 2020
I have many memories of family hang outs at Kathy and Fred's. Kathy always made us feel very welcome and was a gracious hostess.
She raised a beautiful, kind and extraordinarily patient daughter in Liz. And it has always been very clear that my two nieces, Brooke and Carlyn, loved their grandmother very much. I am so sorry for your loss, Johnsons. May the love of family and friends be of some comfort.
Chris and Leslie Cloakey
Leslie and Chris Cloakey
Friend
November 9, 2020
Liz is my sister in law. Our family has had the joy of being over to Kathy and Fred’s house several times. It was easy to see early on that Kathy was the glue. We first saw this many years ago when Kelly and I had the privilege of joining Kathy, Fred and the whole family on one of their epic Oregon coast 4th of July family gatherings. There were food, kites, more food, walks, beach combing, bonfires, s’mores (even more food) and lots of laughter! Kathy was clearly the grand marshal of it all and we’ll never forget her love for family and generous invitation that included us.
Curt
Friend
November 9, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss!! Going on a Johnson Family 4th of July trip was our first time in Lincoln city or Seaside Oregon!! So Kathy and Fred definitely introduced me to now my favorite place to be and I go every year to the Oregon coast!! I’ll always cherish the Johnson gatherings!! Kathy was a special lady!! You’ll be missed!!
Kelli Phalen
Friend
November 9, 2020
My wife and I send our deepest condolences to Kathy’s family and loved ones.
Tom Kopache
Classmate
November 8, 2020
I graduated with Kathy and have enjoyed many Lincoln Ladies Luncheons with her in the past twenty years. Her quiet presence is something I remember: quiet, but she never missed a thing. Kathy was real, honest, caring and compassionate and I’m going to miss that smile that lit up the room. Rest In Peace, Kathy, you’ve earned it! ❤
Helen Arnestad
Friend
November 8, 2020
Sending condolences to the family. I went to school with Kathy, very sad news. Sending prayers and love to the relatives. Vicki(Briggs)Wohlmacher.
Vicki(Briggs) Wohlmacher
November 7, 2020
I can only remember a handful of times growing up with Kathy of sisterly fights..lol..None in our adult years. She was a kind, generous lady. Always had a smile and laughter for you. So many wonderful memories in the big house she and Fred welcomed everyone into. She was a great mother..made raising 5 children look effortless. I am still in disbelief that she is gone. I will miss not being able to pick up the phone to chat. I will miss getting together once in a while for lunch and staying in the booth for hours. I will miss her voice..her laugh..her smile. But I will always have her love in my heart.
Marlene Ferguson
Sister
November 7, 2020
Mom always opened her home to friends and family during every holiday. Did not matter how many showed up - all were always welcome
Thanksgiving 2018
Liz Harlow
Family
November 7, 2020
