Kathy (Wilson) Johnson
November 2, 2020
Edgewood, Washington - Kathy was the sun that her family orbited around. Born in Tacoma to Harvey and Margaret Wilson; passed away peacefully in Puyallup, November 2, 2020 at the age of 75.
She leaves behind her husband Fred of 57 years, whom she met in junior high school.
She is survived by five children, Liz (Cary) Harlow, Selena Youngman, Cindy (Steve) Platt, Fred (Lisa) Johnson and John (Jae) Johnson. Blessed with thirteen grandchildren who adored her - Brooke Harlow, Tallen Youngman, Carlyn (Alex) Hannum, Stephen Platt, McKenzie Youngman, Fred Johnson, Dakota Platt, Victoria Youngman, Allison Johnson, Saige Johnson, Alexandria Youngman, Logan Johnson and Nathan Johnson. She is survived by a brother, Harvey (Sally) Wilson, and sister, Marlene (Chris) Ferguson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1963 and kept in close contact with many friends, including Margaret Craft and her best friend Nancy McGinnis, of sixty-three years. She worked as a telephone operator for Pacific NW Bell for twenty seven years and retired from AT&T in 1993.
She was an avid Seahawks and Mariners fan. She traveled all over the world with family and friends. Her many gatherings at the home overlooking Puyallup were what she, and everyone close to her, lived for. She was generous with her time, her love and all her worldly possessions.
Her wishes were no services to be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
in her name.