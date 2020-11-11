I can only remember a handful of times growing up with Kathy of sisterly fights..lol..None in our adult years. She was a kind, generous lady. Always had a smile and laughter for you. So many wonderful memories in the big house she and Fred welcomed everyone into. She was a great mother..made raising 5 children look effortless. I am still in disbelief that she is gone. I will miss not being able to pick up the phone to chat. I will miss getting together once in a while for lunch and staying in the booth for hours. I will miss her voice..her laugh..her smile. But I will always have her love in my heart.

Marlene Ferguson

Sister