Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Kay Edward Francis Obituary
Kay Edward Francis Kay Edward Francis B. 5/17/36 passed away on 6/4/19. Kay never met a stranger and considered it his job to make people smile. Kay was a Marine, worked for NAPA, All n One Boating, and The Fleet. Volunteered at Harrison Hospital ER. Kay is preceded in death by his partner of 37 years Patricia Slebodnik, sons Kay Francis Jr and Terry Dunagan. Kay is survived by daughters Vanessa (Kevin) Jones of Mississippi, Shawn (Rick) Berinato of Seattle. Five grandchildren and seven Great grandchildren. Services will be at Miller/Woodlawn Funeral Home July 19 at 11:00. Interment will follow at Tahoma National Cemetery at 2:30"
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 15, 2019
