Kay Evalyn (Bentley) Cowan Kay Evalyn Cowan, 86, WA, passed away August 15, 2020 at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland. Kay was born in 1934 in Tacoma, WA to Harriet Bentley (Swartz) and Otto Bentley, who preceded her in death. Kay is survived by her brother, Winston Bentley, who resides in Spokane, WA, and her two daughters, Jill Cowan-Overton (Tim) and Julie Craig (Cowan). Kay met her husband, Jack T. Cowan, while working at Boeing. They married in 1958 at Central Baptist Church in Tacoma. They settled in Redmond in 1964, making a permanent home to raise their two daughters. Kay and Jack were married for 49 years, until his passing in 2008. Kay was a graduate of Stadium High School ('52). She attended Bethel College in MN, and Western WA University in Bellingham. Kay worked at The Polyclinic in Seattle, as a Medical Transcriptionist until she retired. Kay had many interests and enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved music, singing, and was a talented piano player. Kay had several medical problems that ultimately contributed to her body letting her know it was time to rest. She showed incredible strength, endurance, and determination to live as long as she could, and wanted as much time as possible with her friends and family. A member of Rose Hill Presbyterian Church, Kay found a spiritual home and community of loving friends that were with her through the latter part of her journey. It is with deep sadness we feel her absence and know nothing will ever be the same without her. Our hearts go with her and we are holding tightly to our precious memories. Kay was much loved and will be dearly missed.



