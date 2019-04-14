Kay Thompson Enbom May 28, 1940 - April 10, 2019 Kay passed away peacefully at the Carmel Valley Manor, Carmel, California. She was born in Seattle, to Helen B. and James Arthur Thompson and grew up in Tacoma, attending Junior High at Annie Wright and Clover Park High School, and Whitman College, graduating in 1962. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. At Whitman, she met John A. (Jack) Enbom, and on July 28, 1962 they were married. Kay then headed south to New Orleans, LA, where she taught middle school while Jack attended Tulane Medical School. Continuing medical education took them to Los Angeles for Jack's internship and later, for Jack's residency in obstetrics and gynecology. Following two years in Ft. Benning, GA, where Jack served in the Army, they settled in Corvallis, Oregon. Kay returned to teaching in 1979-1987 as an instructor at Linn Benton Community College. Her final teaching position was as the Director and teacher at Crossroads International Program teaching conversational English to wives of foreign graduate students at Oregon State University. Kay loved to read. She served on the Board of Directors and the Foundation Board of the Corvallis-Benton County Library, where she volunteered for years. Kay and Jack enjoyed supporting their two boys through school and sports and were happy watching their grandchildren grow and mature. Kay is survived by her husband, Jack, sons Christopher and John, and four loving grandchildren, Ben, Eric, Anne, and Audrey, as well as her sister Joan Caillouette, Pasadena, CA. and brother Brewer B. Thompson of Tacoma. Kay was preceded in death by her sister Jane Russell. Memorial services will be held in Carmel.



