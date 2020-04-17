1/1
Kaye Riedesel McMullin
1960 - 2020
Kaye Riedesel McMullin Kaye Riedesel McMullin passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at Riverstone Hospice House, Billings, MT. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Chapels (see full obituary at www.smithfuneralchapels.com); and a private graveside service is pending at New Tacoma Cemetaries & Funeral Home, Tacoma, WA (full obituary at www.newtacoma.com). Memorial service will be announced at a later date and held at First United Methodist Church, Billings, MT. Memorials can be made to South Tacoma Assembly of God (for Missions work) at 7227 S. Puget Sound, Tacoma, WA 98409.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
April 25, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. I am sorry for your loss Josh.
Carly Jean
Acquaintance
