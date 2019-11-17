Home

Keegan Sharp Keegan Allen Sharp, a lifelong resident of the Puget Sound region who expressed his love of nature and the outdoors by walking miles each day along Ruston Way and the Tacoma waterfront, died Oct. 22, apparently from injuries following a fall at his Tacoma residence. Keegan, 41, worked for years with his father at the family's vintage car sales dealership, USA of Yesterday, in Tacoma. Keegan was sensitive, generous and extremely bright. He was a born athlete. Keegan adored the outdoors and all animals. Recently, he had begun to practice yoga. Keegan kept himself extremely fit and had a keen appreciation for health, good food and nutrition. He was a talented cook. In recent years, he developed an interest in the writings of J.J. Hurtak, a teacher and author. Hurtak explores what he describes as similarities between science and religion and how he believes the two can work together to create positive change. One of his favorite experts was Dr. Nassim Haramein. Keegan also was fascinated by Nassim Haramein, who explores the "science" of connection. Just days before he died, Keegan had returned from a week-long cruise to Mexico. He loved the trip, which featured seminars with instructors and speakers, including Hurtak. Keegan grew up in West Seattle. Beloved by his family and friends, he is survived by his parents, Nancy Lee Barker, of Seattle, and Walter Allen Sharp, of Tacoma.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 17, 2019
