Keith "Bud" Angerman Bud Angerman was born March 16, 1927 to John and Mabel Angerman in Ellensburg, Washington and passed away February 27, 2019 in Puyallup. As a young man, Bud was an active hunter and fisherman. In 1944 at age 17 he left school to enlist in the United States Navy. He served thirteen months during World War II and then returned home to Ellensburg. At Ellensburg High School, Bud was a football and track star. He graduated from High School in 1947 and then he and Phyllis were married in 1948. Bud was called back to active duty in 1950 and was stationed on the U.S.S. Lowry for two years during the Korean War. When Bud returned from Korea in 1952, he began working at the Ellensburg Game Farm where he had worked for a season after graduation. In 1957 the family transferred to the Auburn Game Farm and in 1958 Bud became the Superintendent of the South Tacoma Game Farm in Lakewood. As Superintendent, Bud oversaw the care of various wildlife which included animals that later starred in Disney Studios' many nature films. After 35 years of service Bud retired in 1986. He took great pride in the care and protection of animas, and continued to raise pheasants, chickens and livestock at his home. For his volunteer work with students in the Clover Park School District, Bud received the 1986 Golden Acorn award in recognition of his dedication and service to children. Bud was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his daughter Ginny. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Phyllis; his children Sandy Holland (Rich), Keith Angerman (Denise), Nancy Goings (Curt) and son-in-law Jack Minnes. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Hill Funeral Home at 217 E. Pioneer in Puyallup on Sunday, March 24th at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in Bud's name to the Ellensburg High School, Attn: Athletic Department 1203 E. Capitol Ave. Ellensburg, WA 98926.

