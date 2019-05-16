Keith Campbell July 11, 1940 - April 21, 2019 Dear People; I'm writing to tell you that we have just lost one of the most intricate, talented, creative, charismatic people in this world. G. Keith Campbell, "Picassotoo," or as we know him, Keith, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Close family, friends and the medical world know how hard Keith fought his many health issues. Plans include a private burial May 19, and a Celebration of Life is set for the Tacoma Yacht Club on June 23. Keith was born 7/11/1940. He loved peanut butter, puppies, ice cream, life and painting. He was keen on sports and art trivia. He loved Picasso, Van Gogh, Andrew Wyeth and his home studio. He leaves twin sister, Bonnie, wife Chol, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. It all started for Chol when she met Keith in the 5th grade. They went on to Stadium High School and C.W.U. to graduate in 1963. Keith went to California to the Academy of Art in San Francisco where he excelled and found success in the Advertising world, and Chol began her teaching career in nearby Greenfield, California. Keith and Chol married in 1964, and returned to the Northwest to take up residence in Gig Harbor and pursue their given vocations. Keith was the voice of sports for Gig Harbor High School, a volunteer firefighter, a traveler, a golfer, and teacher of watercolor and acrylic painting. He was Santa Claus to many of the youngsters in the community, and President of the Rosedale Hall. "Picassotoo" is not available right now.....He is out of town on a very special "photo shoot", followed by a Press check!!! In lieu of flowers, please consider donating, as Keith did, to Make a Wish, or the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary