Keith Palmquist

July 30, 1934 - October 26, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Keith was born on July 30, 1934, in Osakis, Minnesota. He was delivered at home by his grandfather, a physician. He passed away at home in Tacoma on October 26, 2020.

Early in 1935, Keith moved to Puyallup, WA with his parents. He attended grade school, junior high, and high school in Puyallup where he was active in sports--football, basketball and track and graduated in 1952

Following high school, he attended college at Washington State University and the University of Puget Sound. While at Washington State, he was vice-president of his PHI Sigma Kappa fraternity, a member of the Faculty/Student Discipline Committee, a writer for the WSU Year Book (The Chinook), and a member of the varsity track team.

Keith served in the military for two years (Corps of Engineers) 1956-1958, played football for two seasons with the army.

Keith worked for the City of Tacoma for 25 years until retirement in 1991.Among the positions he held in the City were Model Cities Director and Community Development Director.

Keith served on the board of the Central City Learning Center, the Mt. Rainier Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Tacoma Zoological Society, Hilltop Multi-service Center.

He was the coach of local little league football and basketball teams and enjoyed working as a track and field official for the University of Washington where he officiated many PAC 10 championships, National AAU championships, NCAA National Championships, the Russian/USA meet, and professional meets.

Local memberships over the years included: Immanuel Presbyterian Church, Tacoma Lawn & Tennis Club, Tacoma Yacht Club, and the Elks Club.

Keith is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter Maren Palmquist Armour and her son Nels and daughter, Madeleine, of San Francisco; son Brian Palmquist (Caren) and their sons Matt (Sarah Bowling) and Mike Wazielewski of Seattle; brother Gail Palmquist (Susan) of Arcata, CA and their children Amanda, Ben, Thaddeus, and Andrew. Step-children including Julie Wallerich, her children Morgen and Emery; Suzanne Freeze-Manning (Robert) her children Kendall, Lindsey, and Brennen Freeze; Steve Sharpe (Diana); Robert Sharpe (Kris) his children Samantha and Cooper. Keith also leaves many cousins and friends.

Keith was predeceased by his parents Nels Arnold and Violet Fay Palmquist of Puyallup, and nephew Josh Palmquist.

Thanks to care-givers Kim Tuffs and Debbie Batek for their kind care of Keith and to Hospice. Due to the current pandemic...there will be no service.





