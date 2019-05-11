Keiko Decker Keiko Decker, 86, of Lakewood passed away at St Clare Hospital after a short illness on Tuesday, May 7th. Keiko was born on July 29th, 1932 in Kojimashi, Japan. She married Lt. Col. Wilson S. Decker on February 11th, 1965. They lived in Lakewood for many years. She is predeceased by her husband. Keiko enjoyed and was very involved in Ikebana and everyone enjoyed her beautiful flower arrangements. She taught Japanese flower arranging as a hobby, having graduated from the Ikeban Academy in Tokyo, Japan. Keiko's guardian thanks Alex Yarin & Nadia Oleynik, owners of "House of Hope Adult Family Home." They provided wonderful care and love for Keiko for two and one half years, going above and beyond the call of duty, especially providing care, support & love for Keiko in her last days at St. Clare Hospital. Thank you to a special friend,Tadashi, who visited Keiko regularly bringing Japanese food and visiting with her in Japanese. Thank you also for being with Keiko during her hospital time. Thank you to the doctors and staff of St. Clare Hospital for your care. Graveside services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery Tuesday, May 21st at 10:15 a.m.

