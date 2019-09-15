|
Kelli Stephanie Wilson March 21, 1978 - September 5, 2019 Kelli Stephanie Wilson passed and ascended to heaven Thursday Sept 5 th 2019 at the age of 41. Born in Tacoma Wa, on March 21 st 1978, Kelli was a beacon of light from day one. As a young little girl she was always full of energy and could never stop moving, Kelli's smile and bright eyes and presence would light up the room. Never afraid to speak her mind or call out her brother, Kelli was motivated and established at an early age she was a girl who knew what she wanted. Kelli's passions and interest included her family, numerous nieces and nephews, Seahawks football, the outdoors, skiing and the amazing black labs, Coal and Buds and Rosie the kitty. Kelli is survived by her mother and stepfather, Karen and Kris Overby, (Browns Point), father, Mike Wilson and Tammy Sparling of (Lake Tapps) Brother Ryan and wife Kristin, nieces Victoria, Brynn and nephews, Abram and Luke Wilson of (Bozeman Mt.). Dear friend Joe Kinerk (Tacoma), Step brother Skye and Natalie nieces Phoebe and Simone Overby, Dorr and Brett, niece Georgia Overby (San Diego) Grant Overby, (Chicago), Aunts and Uncles, Peggy Wilson (Auburn) Connie and Dan Looker (Puyallup) Mike and Kelly Rasmussen (Puyallup) Steve Rasmussen (Puyallup) Mike, Karen and Eldon Cornman (Westport, Wa.) Mark and Joanne Overby (Pittsburgh, Pa) Grandparents, Margaret and Herbert Wilson (Puyallup), Jane and Doug Cornman (Westport,Wa) Harry and Lois Rasmussen (Orting) The service for Kelli Wilson will be celebrated at 11am Tuesday, Sept 17th Gaffney Funeral Home at 1002 South Yakima, Tacoma Wa. 98405. The family is requesting any and all donations to be made to St. Judes Children Hospital in her name. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 15, 2019