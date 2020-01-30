|
Kelly B. Raynolds Kelly B. Raynolds was born on May 25, 1943, the middle son of five boys born to Bob and Fran Raynolds in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He died on January 24, 2020, in Tacoma, Washington after several months of declining health. Kelly graduated from Central High School in Tulsa in 1961 and received his law degree from Southern Methodist University in 1967. After law school, he served in the Peace Corps, providing legal services on the island of Ponape in Micronesia for two years. During this time, he married Nancy Wood, also from Tulsa. After Micronesia, Kelly moved to Tacoma, where he worked for the law firm Eisenhower, Carlson. Kelly and Nancy had a son, Stephen, then divorced but remained good friends. After a few years practicing law he changed his career path to become an electrical contractor. He actively volunteered with organizations including the MLK Housing Assn., Habitat for Humanity, and Food Connection to list just a few. In retirement, he used his skills to provide volunteer electrical work all over the country, including Holden Village, Ghost Ranch in New Mexico, the 9th ward of New Orleans, and other sites in Texas and Georgia. Kelly was a longtime resident of Tacoma's Salmon Beach community, where he was known as a person of great humor, integrity, kindness and generosity. In addition to his many friends and family, he is survived by his son Stephen Raynolds of Tacoma, and Stephen's wife Rosemary and their daughters Ella Rose and Kathryn. He is also survived by brothers: Ron of Tulsa; Mike of Vancouver, B.C.; Tracy of Maple Ridge, B.C.; and Doug, of Tacoma. We will miss his vitality, his enthusiasm, his laugh. A celebration of Kelly's life will be held on Feb. 5th, 1pm, at Slavonian Hall, 2306 N 30th Street, Tacoma, WA, 98403. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Leo's Food Connection in Tacoma.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 30, 2020