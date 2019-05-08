Home

Kelly Halligan Obituary
Kelly Halligan Celebration of the life of Kelly Halligan Please join us at the Pagoda at Pt Defiance Park on Sat May 25 at 12 p.m. Kelly, known and loved for her humor, caring heart and civic involvement, died Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019 surrounded by love and family. Her physical presence is deeply missed; her spirit lives forever in our hearts. Remembrances in Kelly's name are suggested to the Humane Society of Pierce County, Children's Hospital, or St. Jude's Hospital. To read full obituary, please visit www.klontzfuneralhome.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 8, 2019
