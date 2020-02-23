Home

Kenneth Coffel 1/17/28 - 2/07/20 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Kenneth Neil Coffel, aka Mr. C. He passed away peacefully in his home with his wife, daughter and granddaughter by his side. Ken is survived by his wife Eleanor, daughter Kim (Bill Carson), granddaughter Tasha (Chad Terhar) and great granddaughter Peyton. He is preceded in death by son Kurt. Ken was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a long time resident of Fircrest, WA. He retired as Superintendent of Boise Cascade after 39 years and then was a consultant with Appleton International. After full retirement he enjoyed traveling; especially spending time at Anderson Island, winters in Arizona and summers in Lake Chelan. He made lifelong friends no matter where he was. In his later years he enjoyed gardening and relaxing on his patio with friends and family. He was a member of TOA, Fircrest Yacht Club (former commodore), Steilacoom Masonic Lodge, Eagles Aerie 2933 and Elks Lodge. Ken has requested no service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to Multi Care Hospice. Love ya Ken, Dad, Grandpa, Papa
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 23, 2020
