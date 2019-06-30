|
Kenneth Cowan A lifetime resident of Tacoma, Ken passed away June 18th at the age of 87. A Korean War veteran who served in the U.S. Naval Reserve, Ken was a lifetime member of the VFW and veteran's organizations. Retired from federal civil service, Ken worked as a housekeeping aide at Madigan Army Medical Center. Member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Lakewood, WA. Survived by his daughter Judy Loomis-Grover (Paul Grover), stepson Tim Tyni (Terri Tyni), sister Shirley Jean Taylor (Duane Taylor), granddaughter Alyssa McCaslin (John McCaslin), and two great-grandsons, Gavin and Kyler. Internment at Mountain View Cemetery with his dear wife of 24 years, Janet (Tyni) Cowan. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6th, 1:00 p.m. at the Garden Chapel, Mountain View Funeral Home, Lakewood, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Amvets (amvets.org).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019