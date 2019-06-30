News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-0252
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Cowan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Cowan Obituary
Kenneth Cowan A lifetime resident of Tacoma, Ken passed away June 18th at the age of 87. A Korean War veteran who served in the U.S. Naval Reserve, Ken was a lifetime member of the VFW and veteran's organizations. Retired from federal civil service, Ken worked as a housekeeping aide at Madigan Army Medical Center. Member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Lakewood, WA. Survived by his daughter Judy Loomis-Grover (Paul Grover), stepson Tim Tyni (Terri Tyni), sister Shirley Jean Taylor (Duane Taylor), granddaughter Alyssa McCaslin (John McCaslin), and two great-grandsons, Gavin and Kyler. Internment at Mountain View Cemetery with his dear wife of 24 years, Janet (Tyni) Cowan. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6th, 1:00 p.m. at the Garden Chapel, Mountain View Funeral Home, Lakewood, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Amvets (amvets.org).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mountain View Funeral Home
Download Now