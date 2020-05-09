Dr. Kenneth D. Graham Kenneth Graham was born in Aberdeen, WA May 20, 1930 and passed away April 25, 2020 in Gig Harbor, WA. He is survived by his loving wife Jeannie, sons Ken (Diana), Steve, Kevin (Satcha) and daughter Susan (Al); 6 grandchildren, Jeannie's daughters Wendy (Bob), Lisa (Rob), Diana (Gerry), Kim (Kevin) and numerous extended family and friends. A family graveside memorial will be held at Haven of Rest, Gig Harbor with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Please see full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 9, 2020.