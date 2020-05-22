Kenneth E. Davidson Colonel, US Army Retired "On Final Approach" Ken passed from this life on April 12, 2020. He was born on January 3, 1926 in Albion, Oklahoma, the youngest of eleven children of James K. and Josie C. Davidson. Shortly after graduating from high school, he entered the Army during the height of World War II, and retired some thirty-one years later, rising from Private to Colonel, and as he put it "having a lot of fun along the way". During his lengthy service, he earned numerous awards and decorations, and a degree from Oklahoma State University under the Army's Bootstrap Program. He also graduated from the Army's flight schools for both airplane and helicopter. He thoroughly enjoyed flying both. His service included a number of overseas tours, with the Korean and Vietnam wars being two of them. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Glenna and daughter Kathleen. He is survived by his son Rick, son Ken Jr and wife Jane, son-in-law Mike Mays, six grandsons and two great-granddaughters. At Ken's request, there was no funeral or memorial service. Instead, he was laid to rest in the New Tacoma Cemetery next to Glenna, with only his family present, under his country's flag which he so loved and honored. "Papa" will be missed.



