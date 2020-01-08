|
Kenneth "Ken" E. Offner Our beloved father, son and brother Kenneth (Ken) E. Offner 64, passed away on December 17th, 2019 at his home in Gig Harbor, Washington. Ken was born on October 29th, 1962 to William and Dona Offner. He attended schools in both Puyallup and Gig Harbor and graduated from Peninsula High School in 1974. He was lovingly known as "Griz" and the "Gentle Giant" for his large stature and even larger heart. His love for his family, infectious laughter, humor, kind and compassionate soul will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Ken worked as a machinist most of his life and spent the latter as an avid outdoorsman; hunting, fishing and rooting for his favorite football team, the Seahawks. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Gregory Offner. He is survived by both his parents William and Dona Offner, son Brandon (Stephanie) Offner and his children; Pierce, Savannah and Jadeine. Daughter Christen Williams and her children; Ava and Landan. Brothers Larry and Todd (Darla) Offner, sisters Karen (Marc) Harris and Kate Stashiewicz. Uncle Elsworth (boy) Finlayson, nephew Matt Harris and niece Melissa (Jordan) Grier and her children; Kaydin and Kenzie, and former spouse Katherine Robbins-Seymour. Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 10th at 12:30 in the afternoon at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood, Washington. A memorial will be held in the spring at the home of his brother Todd Offner. Please send memorials in Ken's name to your , he cared so deeply for the less fortunate. Online guestbook at www.mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 8, 2020