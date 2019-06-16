Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Ellis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Ellis

Obituary Condolences Flowers Kenneth Ellis Kenneth Marbrey Ellis passed away peacefully on May 21st, 2019 following a short illness. He was born June 15th, 1931 in Boswell, OK to Albert & Emma Ellis, he was the fifth of nine children. During the Great Depression the family moved to Oregon and after graduating from High School he enlisted in the military and served in the Korean War. After his tour of duty, Ken returned to Banks, Oregon where he met Freddie Ellen Smith who would become his wife of 63 years until her death in 2017. Shortly after they were married, he reenlisted in the Air Force working as lithographer. Over the following years, the family was stationed in Panama, Japan and various bases in the United States. He served a tour in Vietnam and was both a Korean and Vietnam War Veteran, a fact of which he was very proud. He retired from the Air Force in 1977 and following his military career, Ken worked for The Boeing Company and finished his civilian career on McChord Air Force Base working in their printing operations. After retirement in 1993 he and Freddie enjoyed traveling in their RV, visiting many State and National Parks as well as snow birding in California and Arizona. Ken enjoyed watching football, golfing, playing poker with his grandsons, and was becoming quite the pool shark after moving to Patriot's Landing in DuPont, WA in 2016. He was a member of the VFW and the Masonic Lodge. Ken came to faith later in life and was a devoted member of the McChord Chapel for many years before relocating to Patriot's Landing. Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife Freddie Ellen and oldest daughter, Deborah Porter. He is survived by daughters Kim York and Robin (Doug) Pagel, six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Ken was proud to have served his country and will be remembered as a kind and generous husband, father and grandfather. A private family celebration of his life will take place once Ken is laid to rest with his loving wife.

