Kenneth J. Warmoth Ken was born on December 30, 1951 in Oakland, CA to James and Gayle (Smith) Warmoth. He is survived by his spouse, Annette Reneau, 4 siblings; Paul (Dotty) Warmoth, Louise (J. Rod) Rood, Clifford (Suellen) Warmoth, Laurel Carlisle, his children; James Warmoth, Sandy Hosfelt (Sean), Lesley Rushton (JD), Tony Warmoth (Lacey), Tyler (Tiffany) Augustson, Kyle (Kate) Augustson, 14 grandchildren and Toffee (his dog). He was predeceased by his parents and Truffle (his other dog). Ken was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served in the US Air Force and founded Warmoth Guitar Products. Ken passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Seattle, WA. Burial will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery in Leavenworth, WA. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13420 94th Ave E, Puyallup, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 6, 2019
