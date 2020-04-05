|
|
Kenneth Johnston Kenneth Eugene Johnston passed away at his home in Battle Ground, WA, on March 28, 2020, from natural causes. Born near Gooding, Idaho on March 11, 1939, Ken spent his early life enjoying the Hagerman Valley and fishing every stream and pond he could manage. He left Idaho in 1958 and joined the USAF, following his love of all things aviation, thus beginning a career as a flight engineer technician and a navigator. Ken served in the Vietnam conflict, earning numerous commendations and medals, and ultimately rounded out his military career as a successful recruiter in the Pacific NW before retiring and returning to Idaho. Ken enjoyed fishing and hunting for oysters, and stopping at every yard sale he saw. He loved flying and any old movie with airplanes and battles, and was very proud of his sons both becoming professional pilots. Ken will be missed by his four children, Russell (Janet) Johnston of Brush Prairie, WA, Cathy (Mark) Molampy of Gilbert, AZ, Lee Ann (Nicholas) Ditulli of Stafford, VA, and Jeremy (Kali) Johnston of New Braunfels, TX, as well as one older brother, three amazing grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services will be a private family event at a date TBD.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 5, 2020