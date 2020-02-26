Home

Kenneth K. Wilburn

Kenneth K. Wilburn Obituary
Kenneth K. Wilburn Kenneth K. Wilburn died in his sleep 2/7/2020. He was born 11/27/1940 in Tacoma Wa. He leaves behind his daughter Joelle Roberts [Sean], sister Marilyn Robertson [Reed], brotherDennis Wilburn [Miriam] and grand daughter Karleigh Roberts. Ken's best friend Bill Lohr was with Ken constantly in the last 6 wks of Ken's life. 2 days before Ken died he met with his life long friends, Bill Lohr, Jim and Rich Tevis & Bobby Fay for a final reunion. RIP Ken.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 26, 2020
