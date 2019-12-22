|
Kenneth Lobeda Kenneth Lobeda, 93, of University Place, WA, passed into his heavenly home December 11, 2019. A celebration of life is scheduled for January 4, 2020 at University Place Presbyterian Church at 2:00 PM. Ken was born on January 10, 1926 in Glenvil, Nebraska to William and Katherine Lobeda. Ken was the second of four boys. His family moved to Tacoma when Ken was eight years old. Ken graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943. After serving in the Navy during WWII he attended Pacific Lutheran College where he earned a degree in education and met his future wife, Dolores. They were married July 25, 1953. Ken was hired by George Curtis and began his career in education at University Place School. Ken & Dolores built their home in University Place and he dedicated 38 years to the school district and his community. He served as Curtis High School vice principal and then became an administrator. He loved his job and always had a special sparkle in his eye for the children he encountered. Ken and Dolores were blessed with two daughters, Lynn and LeAnn. They were devoted to their family. Vacations were always a treat and an adventure. Ken delighted in making family time special and assuring that everyone had everything they needed. Ken loved his Fox Island beach home. There, many treasured family memories were made. He was known as the best pancake maker ever. Ken's happiest times were spent with family. It was his greatest joy and lasting legacy. Dolores passed away suddenly in 2001. Through the next few years, Ken and Jan Luscombe became a great support to each other in the loss of their spouses. Ken and Jan were married in January of 2008 and a new chapter of his life began. Ken and Jan enjoyed many trips to Maui and shared a love of their beach places. Ken was preceded in death by Dolores Lobeda, his brothers Duane and Bill, his sister-in-law Sharon, and his daughter, LeAnn Peterson. He is survived by his wife, Jan Luscombe, brother Don Lobeda (Birgit), sister-in law Lois Lobeda, daughter, Lynn Swanson (Scott) and son-in-law Davis Peterson. He was also dearly loved by his grandchildren Jenny Angelo (Nate), Greg Swanson (Courtney), and Brodie, Jessica and Haley Peterson. Ken was known as Great-Pop to 5 adoring great-grandchildren. Ken was also loved by Jan's family, daughter Anne Helmich (Bo) and children, and son Steven King (Monica) and children. Ken's family is grateful to the caretakers and staff of the Weatherly Inn Memory Care. We always felt like family when we visited. He was given such loving care! In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 22, 2019