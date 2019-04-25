Kenneth Mead Kenneth Richard Mead, 89, passed peacefully in Tacoma Wa. on April 6, 2019. He was born in Seattle December 26, 1929 to Harry and Edna Mead. He will always be best known and remembered for his enormous sense of humor and kindness. He is deeply loved and will be missed every day. Kenneth is survived by wife Darlene, son David (Lorie), daughter Cindy (Dave), granddaughter Amanda (Matt) and Great-granddaughter Maisey. He is preceded by death his son Rick. Ken attended Ballard High School and not long after he graduated,he joined the army and served three years overseas as a medic. After serving his military time he met and married Darlene Butterfield in 1953. Ken worked as a sales representative at Van Waters and Rodger and was loved by his customers many who became life long friends. His family grew with his sons Rick and David and later his Daughter Cindy. Ken and his family later moved and made Tacoma their new home. Ken enjoyed the outdoors fishing, camping and boating. Ken loved Christmasit wasn't unusual to see some remnants of Christmas left up in his home all year round. Friends and family loved his wittiness and his appreciation of a good joke. He loved to write and work with his hands. Later in life Ken developed a strong relationship with his God and that carried him through. He lived his life with no regrets.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 25, 2019