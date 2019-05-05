|
Kenneth I. Murrie Master Sergeant, retired, Kenneth I Murrie. Survived by his loving wife, Patricia A Murrie; daughters, Kimberly, Kelli, and Katrina; two stepsons, Bill and Jim Tannahill; brother, John Murrie; 12 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. In heaven he joins, among others, his mom and dad; brother, Charles; Uncle Buck and Aunt Elaine. He will also join his grandson, Kenneth. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel, 9221 Chambers Ck Rd W, University Place, WA. Viewing will be Friday, May 6 from 10am-5pm at New Tacoma Funeral Home in University Place, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019