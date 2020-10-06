Kenneth Semon

October 27, 1947 - January 27, 2020

Parkland, Washington - Sadly, we announce the passing of Ken. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. His battle with metastatic lung cancer lasted nearly five months.

Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Helene Louise Haddle; father, Fred Arthur Semon Jr. He is survived by his wife, Mary; three sons, Thomas (Luz), Petri, and Charles (Vanessa); two daughters, Tina and Annika; and five grandchildren. He is survived by his two brothers, Kerry and Bruce (Lori); and one sister, Linda (Steve); and Emmy.

Services will be held this Friday at 2 pm at Tahoma National Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday at 5:30 pm at the Adriatic at Oakbrook.





