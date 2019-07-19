|
Kenneth Vincent Kenneth Paul Vincent Sr. (U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran), passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Memorial Hospital in Olympia, WA at 11:35AM on June 28, 2019. Ken was more than a well-loved figure in both the auto sales Industry and the fishing community in Washington for over forty years. He is survived by his mother, Rita L. Vincent; two sons, Kenneth Paul Vincent Jr. and Karson Wade Vincent; along with his two grandchildren, Kalib and Leiana Vincent as well. A memorial to celebrate his life, his friends, and his family will be held on Sunday, July 21, at 11:00 a.m. in New Tacoma Cemetery's Evergreen Chapel, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA 98467.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 19, 2019