Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
New Tacoma Cemetery's Evergreen Chapel
9221 Chambers Creek Rd W
University Place, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Vincent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Vincent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Vincent Obituary
Kenneth Vincent Kenneth Paul Vincent Sr. (U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran), passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Memorial Hospital in Olympia, WA at 11:35AM on June 28, 2019. Ken was more than a well-loved figure in both the auto sales Industry and the fishing community in Washington for over forty years. He is survived by his mother, Rita L. Vincent; two sons, Kenneth Paul Vincent Jr. and Karson Wade Vincent; along with his two grandchildren, Kalib and Leiana Vincent as well. A memorial to celebrate his life, his friends, and his family will be held on Sunday, July 21, at 11:00 a.m. in New Tacoma Cemetery's Evergreen Chapel, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA 98467.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now