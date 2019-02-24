|
|
Kent Christiansen Kent L. Christiansen of Tacoma, Wa passed peace-fully on Sat. Feb. 16, 2019. Kent leaves behind his son Don Meyers, daughter Cassandra Meyers Kwon, 5 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, his brother Chris Chritiansen, and friend Brandi Anderson. He will be so dearly missed Kent L. Christiansen of Tacoma, Wa passed peacefully on Sat. Feb. 16, 2019. Kent leaves behind his son Don Meyers, daughter Cassandra Meyers Kwon, 5 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, his brother Chris Chritiansen, and friend Brandi Anderson. He will be so dearly missed
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 24, 2019