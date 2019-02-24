Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kent Christiansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kent Christiansen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kent Christiansen Obituary
Kent Christiansen Kent L. Christiansen of Tacoma, Wa passed peace-fully on Sat. Feb. 16, 2019. Kent leaves behind his son Don Meyers, daughter Cassandra Meyers Kwon, 5 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, his brother Chris Chritiansen, and friend Brandi Anderson. He will be so dearly missed Kent L. Christiansen of Tacoma, Wa passed peacefully on Sat. Feb. 16, 2019. Kent leaves behind his son Don Meyers, daughter Cassandra Meyers Kwon, 5 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, his brother Chris Chritiansen, and friend Brandi Anderson. He will be so dearly missed
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.