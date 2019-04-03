|
|
Kent N. Hamilton Kent Newell Hamilton died in a drowning accident at his home in Milton, Wash. on March 19, 2019. He was born in Wenatchee, Wash. to Paul and Jean Hamilton. He suffered a near-fatal car accident at age 15, and began recovery after a six-week coma. Kent graduated from college, married, and overcame many challenges. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 3505 122nd Ave. E, Edgewood, WA 98372. For details, visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 3, 2019