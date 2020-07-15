Kent Orval Noel May 22 1956 - July 1 2020 Kent was born on May 22nd, 1956 to Orval and Hazel Noel. He passed away suddenly at his home on July 1st. Kent grew up in Fircrest and had many fond memories of his childhood there. He remembered swimming in the "swamp" as we called it off of 19th street (absolutely forbidden) and the Fircrest swimming pool. He developed a passion for snorkeling at a very young age and became a certified scuba diver at age 12. As a young man he bought a 19ft Bayliner that he used for a dive boat. He trailered it to the San Juans, Westport and the Columbia River for fishing, camping and diving. In 1988 he bought a 35ft trawler named Jellybean. He became a member of the Carling Yacht club and made many new like minded friends. He became the frequent recipient of the "Stiff Rope" award. An award bestowed on someone needing to be towed in. Jellybean had some issues. He made several extended trips to the San Juans and Canada for diving and exploring. Great times! Kent had several different occupations. He was a Boilermaker and worked in the local shipyards. When work dried up he took up trucking. He got a job with the railroad as a Brakeman until he was injured in a fall. He started a trucking company and did that until a slump in trucking forced him back to the shipyards. He worked in the shipyards until MS caused his early retirement. In retirement he took up golf and was making many new friends at Meadowpark. He is survived by older brother Bob Noel (Lorie) and niece and nephews Michelle, Greg and Jeff. He is also survived by cousin Randy Hume (Cheryl) Derek and Deren. Randy was his childhood snorkeling buddy and recently his golfing buddy. There will be no memorial at this time due to Covid-19.



